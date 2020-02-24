Observe VGA Elizabeth Corbett O’Malley teach movement studio practice classes; Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 11:30 am–1 pm, and Tuesday and Thursday at 1–2:30 pm. O’Malley was one of a small group of groundbreaking artists who pioneered William Forsythe’s burgeoning dance language. She performed with both the Milwaukee Ballet and The Joffrey Ballet, which led to her Frankfurt Ballet career as a soloist and collaborator in Forsythe works. February 24-28.