Visiting Guest Artist Elizabeth Corbett O&#39;Malley in residence at hollinsdance

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Observe VGA Elizabeth Corbett O’Malley teach movement studio practice classes; Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 11:30 am–1 pm, and Tuesday and Thursday at 1–2:30 pm. O’Malley was one of a small group of groundbreaking artists who pioneered William Forsythe’s burgeoning dance language. She performed with both the Milwaukee Ballet and The Joffrey Ballet, which led to her Frankfurt Ballet career as a soloist and collaborator in Forsythe works. February 24-28.

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
