Visiting Guest Artist Jenna Riegel in residence at hollinsdance

Observe VGA Jenna Riegel teach movement studio practice classes; Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 11:30 to 1 pm and Tuesday and Thursday, from 1 to 2:30 pm. Jenna Riegel, a native of Fairfield, Iowa, has been a New York-based dancer, performer, and teacher since 2007. She has performed internationally as a company member of the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company since 2011. April 22-26.