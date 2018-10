Visiting Guest Artist Keith Hennessey in residence at hollinsdance

Observe VGA Keith Hennessey teach movement studio practice classes; Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:30 am to 1 pm and Tuesday and Thursday from 1 to 2:30 pm. Hennessey is a San Francisco based performer, choreographer, teacher, writer, and organizer. In 2017, he received a Guggenheim Fellowship. Hennessy has an M.F.A. in choreography and a Ph.D. in performance studies from UC Davis.