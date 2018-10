Visiting Guest Artist Kurt Douglas in residence at hollinsdance

Observe VGA Kurt Douglas teach movement studio practice classes; Wednesday and Friday from 11:30 am – 1 pm and Tuesday and Thursday from 1 – 2:30 pm. Douglas earned a B.F.A. in dance from Boston Conservatory and an M.F.A. in dance from Hollins. He joined the Limón Dance Company in 2001. He received a 2002 Princess Grace Award and was honored by an invitation to perform for the royal family of Monaco. He joined the Boston Conservatory faculty in 2015.