Visiting Guest Artist Melinda Rawlinson in residence at hollinsdance

Observe VGA Melinda Rawlinson teach movement studio practice classes; Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 11:30 am–1 pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 1–2:30 pm. As a dance artist, Rawlinson concentrates on ideologies surrounding femininity, sexuality, and the moving dancing body. Some of her past works involves critical research on radical ballet: finding transgressional spaces, voyeurism and the ballerina, and examining the performance of sexuality in the fields of pornography and choreography by exploring kinesthetic pleasures. April 13-17.