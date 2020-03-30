Visiting Guest Artist Steven Vaughn in residence at hollinsdance

Observe VGA Steven Vaughn teach movement studio practice classes; Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 11:30 am–1 pm, and Tuesday and Thursday at 1–2:30 pm. Upon graduating from the University of the Arts, Vaughn joined Parsons Dance full time, under director David Parsons; touring and teaching with the company. He danced with Parsons Dance both domestically and internationally, including Italy, China, Brazil, and Russia.