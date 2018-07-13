Visiting Illustrator Shadra Strickland

Shadra Strickland studied design, writing, and illustration at Syracuse University and later went on to complete her M.F.A. at the School of Visual Arts in New York City. She won the Ezra Jack Keats Award and the Coretta Scott King/John Steptoe Award for New Talent in 2009 for her work in her first picture book, <em>Bird</em>, written by Zetta Elliott. Strickland co-illustrated <em>Our Children Can Soar</em>, winner of a 2010 NAACP Image Award. <em>Sunday Shopping</em>, published with Lee and Low Books, was a Junior Library Guild Selection. Her newest book is <em>Loving vs. Virginia</em>, written by Patricia Hruby Powell, and she has also illustrated for Pulitzer Prize winning author Toni Morrison. Sponsored by the graduate program in children's literature and children's book illustration.