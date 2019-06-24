Volleyball Camp: Grades 6–12
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
When: June 24-26; 9 am–3 pm
Cost: $150; Register at www.hollinssports.com
Camp is open to players of any skill or experience level. Campers will learn from Hollins coaches and other local high school coaches. Bring your lunch; wear appropriate footwear and kneepads.
