Volleyball Camp: Grades 6–12

to Google Calendar - Volleyball Camp: Grades 6–12 - 2019-06-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Volleyball Camp: Grades 6–12 - 2019-06-24 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Volleyball Camp: Grades 6–12 - 2019-06-24 00:00:00 iCalendar - Volleyball Camp: Grades 6–12 - 2019-06-24 00:00:00

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Volleyball Camp: Grades 6–12

When: June 24-26; 9 am–3 pm

Cost: $150; Register at www.hollinssports.com

Camp is open to players of any skill or experience level. Campers will learn from Hollins coaches and other local high school coaches. Bring your lunch; wear appropriate footwear and kneepads.

Info

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map
Education & Learning, This & That
to Google Calendar - Volleyball Camp: Grades 6–12 - 2019-06-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Volleyball Camp: Grades 6–12 - 2019-06-24 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Volleyball Camp: Grades 6–12 - 2019-06-24 00:00:00 iCalendar - Volleyball Camp: Grades 6–12 - 2019-06-24 00:00:00