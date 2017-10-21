We walk to end drunk driving.

Will you take up the fight by joining us at Walk Like MADD?

WALK LIKE MADD is your chance to do something about drunk driving in our community. This year, thousands of people in over 60 cities around the nation will participate in 5k events to eliminate drunk driving from our roadways.

You can help MADD eliminate drunk driving by signing up for a Walk Like MADD event near you as a walker, team captain, or volunteer. You can even be involved without attending the event by signing up as a virtual walker or making a donation to another walker or team.

For more information and to register: <a href="http://www.walklikemadd.org">www.walklikemadd.org</a>