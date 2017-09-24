Walk to Defeat ALS

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

The Walk to Defeat ALS is the association's national signature event. Each year, over 65,000 people join together to raise funds in support of the association's cutting-edge research and community-based patient services programs. Walking is a great, visible way to tell others that you support the fight against ALS. For more information, visit www.alsinfo.org or call 804-559-7814 or 1-866-348-3257.

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
