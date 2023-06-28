These readings, which are early drafts of student-written plays, are presented as part of the Playwright’s Lab course. The reading is followed by a two-tier feedback session. The first tier is based on the Liz Lerman Critical Response, with the playwright taking notes on audience reactions to things that worked, questions they feel are still unanswered, things that didn’t work as well as the strengths we identified earlier, and questions that the playwright might have. The second tier of feedback is closed, and only students registered for the course and faculty attend. This session is less structured, and playwrights can engage with commenters directly. In this way, students are exposed to both kinds of feedback so that they have a nurturing environment as well as preparation for the more raw responses one could encounter in a review or blog comments. June 28: Do Not Go Gentle , by Robert Watts July 5: Dead Inside , by Tatiana Alexis July 12: Hamlet's Ghost , by Emily Flieschhauer July 19: I Am a Black Woman , by Allana Pommier July 26: Mag the Gobo, by Richie Cannaday