These readings, which are early drafts of student-written plays, are presented as part of the Playwright’s Lab course. The reading is followed by a two-tier feedback session. The first tier is based on the Liz Lerman Critical Response, with the playwright taking notes on audience reactions to things that worked, questions they feel are still unanswered, things that didn’t work as well as the strengths we identified earlier, and questions that the playwright might have. The second tier of feedback is closed, and only students registered for the course and faculty attend. This session is less structured, and playwrights can engage with commenters directly. In this way, students are exposed to both kinds of feedback so that they have a nurturing environment as well as preparation for the more raw responses one could encounter in a review or blog comments. July 27: Forgiveness Comes After We’re Dead , by Jay Stringer* *This reading will be presented virtually. Due to Hollins University’s Culture of Care protocols regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, all audience members will be required to show proof of full vaccination (either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson) and at least one booster AT THE DOOR to attend a performance. Everyone is also required to wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth at all times while in the theatre. All events are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted. Go to www.facebook.com/hollinsplaywrights/events/ for additional information.