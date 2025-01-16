What’s Your Story? Creating a Rule of Life (That You Actually Want to Follow)

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

This workshop focuses on developing a spiritual practice through creating a “Rule of Life” and walks participants through spiritual goal-setting in an easy-to-understand and meaningful way. Lunch is provided (pizza with GF and halal options).

The target audience is anyone interested in developing a spiritual practice.

