There has been an opposition to Black safe spaces. Krishna will discuss, in a fireside chat, why Afro descendants have the need for safe space from the white gaze. Krishna Davenport '96 has been a mainstay on Wall Street and in the world of Fintech for 26 years. Krishna is an activist and advocate for equal treatment of Black mothers and recently launched a project titled "Black Motherhood in Times of Quarantine" to showcase the stories that are often left out of the narrative. She has worked within the antiracism space for eight years and has been instrumental in organizing many of the New York City rallies associated with the Black Lives Matter movement. Sponsored by the Darci Ellis Godhard Fund for Social Justice and cultural and community engagement at Hollins. Free and open to the public.