Where Love Leads: Love as a Leadership Strategy

The first in the Batten Leadership Institute‘s “Leading Together” speaker series will explore why and how love can be an effective leadership strategy and how to apply that strategy in your daily life. Hollins University President Mary Dana Hinton extols that education and the liberal arts, in particular, demand the use of love as a leadership strategy.

The event will begin with a networking reception at 5 p.m., the presentation at 5:30 p.m., and a Q&A beginning at approximately 6 p.m.

Dr. Hinton is the thirteenth president of Hollins University. An accomplished higher education leader, she currently serves as the president of the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities board of directors. She is the author of Leading from the Margins: College Leadership from Unexpected Places.

The Leading Together speaker series seeks to facilitate learning and build community around the practice of leadership in Southwest Virginia. Sponsored by the Hollins Batten Leadership Institute and the William R. Kenan Jr. Leadership Endowment Fund, the speaker series is free and open to the public.