Women’s Role within the Eastern Siouan Tribes of Virginia’s Interior

Victoria Persinger Ferguson is an enrolled citizen of the Monacan Indian Nation of Virginia. She serves on the Monacan Historic Resource Committee and is the program director for Historic Solitude/Fraction on the campus of Virginia Tech. She is a graduate of Marshall University and has 30 years of experience researching science methodologies and historical documentation to explain and support theories on the daily living habits of Eastern Siouan populations through the early European colonization period.

