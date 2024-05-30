Women Working with Clay Exhibit

In conjunction with the annual Women Working with Clay Symposium held each summer at Hollins University, the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum presents an exhibition of work by well-known artists in the world of contemporary ceramics. This symposium emphasizes the creative process from every level while looking at aspects and points of view that may be unique to women working in clay. Exhibit through July 21.

Museum hours: Tuesday – Saturday 12-5 pm, Thursday 12-8 pm (closed Mondays)