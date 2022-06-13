Women Working with Clay Symposium

Founded in 2011, this symposium was created to honor the great accomplishments of women ceramic artists today. The objective of the symposium is to create an environment that is full of ideas, images, demonstrations, artwork, and discussions. It is intended as a place for learning and inspiration. It is a place for everyone to share stories of struggles and successes. It is a place to see where we stand in the present, to better understand our past and to support each other in our future. The symposium includes lectures, small group discussions, demonstrations and slideshows. Demonstrations include altering thrown pots, hand building sculptural vessels, as well as some decorative, glaze and finishing techniques. Attendees interact closely with the presenters and lecturers throughout the week, share images of their own work, and participate in a small object exchange, in order to promote a sense of sharing and communication. June 13-15, 2022. For cost and more information, email wadebr@hollins.edu . www.hollins.edu/wwwc Hollins University requires proof of full COVID-19 vaccination in order to participate in the workshops.