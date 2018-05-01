Women Working with Clay Symposium Exhibition Continues

Google Calendar - Women Working with Clay Symposium Exhibition Continues - 2018-05-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Women Working with Clay Symposium Exhibition Continues - 2018-05-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Women Working with Clay Symposium Exhibition Continues - 2018-05-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Women Working with Clay Symposium Exhibition Continues - 2018-05-01 00:00:00

Eleanor D. Wilson Museum 8009 Fishburn Dr, Roanoke, Virginia

This exhibition is organized in conjunction with the Hollins University Women Working with Clay Symposium (which takes place June 11-14, 2018). Works by the program’s director and organizer, Donna Polseno, and presenters, Sunshine Cobb, Rebecca Hutchinson, Eva Kwong, and Deborah Schwartzkopf, will be on view. Through June 13. Reception: Monday, June 11, 4:30 pm. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.

Info
Eleanor D. Wilson Museum 8009 Fishburn Dr, Roanoke, Virginia View Map
Education & Learning, This & That
Google Calendar - Women Working with Clay Symposium Exhibition Continues - 2018-05-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Women Working with Clay Symposium Exhibition Continues - 2018-05-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Women Working with Clay Symposium Exhibition Continues - 2018-05-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Women Working with Clay Symposium Exhibition Continues - 2018-05-01 00:00:00