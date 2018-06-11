Women Working with Clay Symposium Exhibition Reception

This exhibition is organized in conjunction with the Hollins University <em>Women Working with Clay Symposium</em> (which takes place June 11-14, 2018). Works by the program’s director and organizer, Donna Polseno, and presenters, Sunshine Cobb, Rebecca Hutchinson, Eva Kwong, and Deborah Schwartzkopf will be on view. Through June 13. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.