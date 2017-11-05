World Music Ensemble
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
The Hollins World Music Ensemble will be presenting a music extravaganza celebrating the culture and music from exciting locations around the world. Styles will range from world folk to jazz.
Sponsored in part by the Sallie Gray Shepherd Fund.
<hr /> <a href="http://www.hollins.edu/wp-content/uploads/2014/11/campus-map.pdf">Campus Map and Directions »</a>
Info
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map
Education & Learning, This & That