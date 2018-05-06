The Hollins World Music Ensemble presents <em>The Island Way</em>. Join us as we explore and celebrate the great island sounds with our steel orchestra! <em>Jump in the Line</em> and have some <em>Lime in the Coconut</em> as you are transported on an island mission to improve your condition. Special guests will include Cultural Arts for Excellence steel band, an afterschool enrichment program for selected middle school students which is based in the Roanoke area.

