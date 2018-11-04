World Music Ensemble Concert

The Hollins World Music Ensemble presents the beauty and excitement of Latin America! This music fiesta will include marimba music from Mexico, Guatemala, and selections from Latin music to be found in the United States. Samba from Argentina and a joint offering with Mariachi await all who attend this amazing event and as always, some of the area’s finest guest musicians will join the celebration. <hr /> <a href="http://www.hollins.edu/wp-content/uploads/2014/11/campus-map.pdf">Campus Map and Directions »</a>