Harrington has published a number of short stories and books for young readers, including the Scholastic Book Fair bestseller Lucy’s (Completely Cool & Totally True) E-Journal . She teaches creative writing and children’s literature courses at Washington & Lee University, including a seminar on the topic of this lecture. Event sponsored by the graduate program in children's literature and children's book illustration. Free and open to the public by registration only. Contact details for registration will be posted in June.