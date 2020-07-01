Writer-in-Residence Anika Aldamuy Denise

Anika Aldamuy Denise is the celebrated author of many critically acclaimed books for young readers. Her recent picture book biography, Planting Stories: The Life of Librarian and Storyteller Pura Belpré , was a School Library Journal Best Book of the Year, Indie Next Pick, Junior Library Guild selection, 2020 ALA Notable Book, and Pura Belpré Honor Book. In addition to writing, Denise teaches workshops at The Writers Loft of Massachusetts and Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators. Event sponsored by the graduate program in children's literature and children's book illustration. Free and open to the public by registration only. Contact details for registration will be posted in June.