Writers' Harvest Reading

Hollins faculty writers read from their exciting new work to raise money for the hungry. One hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated directly to Feeding America Southwest Virginia. Tickets will be available at the door. If you wish to support this worthy project even if you can’t attend, please call 540-362-6317 or email <a href="mailto:english@hollins.edu">english@hollins.edu</a>. General admission: $10; students: $5 or a nonperishable food item.

Funding provided by the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Series.