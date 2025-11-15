Writers' Virtual Winter Recharge 2026

to

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Join us online for both manuscript and “write now workshops” with our acclaimed Tinker Mountain faculty! This is your opportunity to recharge your creativity, reconnect with the Tinker Mountain community of writers, and reframe your work.

The weekend begins with a social session on Friday evening and continues with workshops Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 to 4 p.m.  Just the right amount of time to affirm your writing and to reset for the balance of winter and spring.

Info

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Education & Learning, This & That
to
Google Calendar - Writers' Virtual Winter Recharge 2026 - 2026-02-20 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Writers' Virtual Winter Recharge 2026 - 2026-02-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Writers' Virtual Winter Recharge 2026 - 2026-02-20 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Writers' Virtual Winter Recharge 2026 - 2026-02-20 00:00:00 ical