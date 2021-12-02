Writers Harvest Reading

Hollins faculty writers read from their work to raise money for the hungry. 100% of the proceeds will be donated directly to Feeding America Southwest Virginia. If you wish to support this worthy project even if you can’t attend, please contact Lisa Radcliff, administrative coordinator (phone: 540-362-6317; email: english@hollins.edu ). Hear exciting new work by our Hollins writers and help a very good cause at the same time. Funding provided by the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Fund. Public access via livestream only: https://hollins.zoom.us/j/84946173010?pwd=Njk5S3Z4dVZqaHd3TjdtcXVVVHhIQT09 Passcode: 933103