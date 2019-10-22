Writers by Bus Collective Reading

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Join the Writers by Bus for a collective reading of their work. The Writer by Bus effort is part of Art by Bus, an annual celebration of area transit by Ride Solutions in partnership with Valley Metro and the Roanoke Arts Commission. The program has been running for five years. That's five chapbooks. Five writers. Lots of poetry, nonfiction, and prose centered around public transportation in the lives of local residents. 2019: Lucy Marcus M.F.A. '19, 2018: Tim Thornton M.A.L.S. '05, 2017: Shari Dragovich, 2016: Meighan Sharp M.F.A. '11, 2015: Melanie Almeder. 

