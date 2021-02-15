Writing from the Inside Out with Ashley Evans

hollins.zoom.us… Writers sometimes bare it all but always do it beautifully. In this workshop, we will understand how to confess and examine what works and what doesn’t. We will write out one (or many of our confessions) through guided writing and generative prompts, and help each other workshop, discuss, and share. There are no genre restrictions—all we need are open minds, hearts, something to write with, and something to write on. We all have stories inside of us. There is no reason to be scared of them. Ashley Elizabeth Evans ’15, a writing consultant, teacher, and writer, graduated from Hollins with a bachelor’s in psychology and a minor in creative writing. Her works have appeared in SWWIM, Lucky Jefferson, and The Hellebore, among others. Her first chapbook collection, you were supposed to be a friend, is available from Nightingale& Sparrow. When Ashley isn’t teaching, she serves as assistant editor at Sundress Publications or working as a cofounder of the Estuary Collective. Sponsored by the Darci Ellis Godhard Fund for Social Justice and cultural and community engagement at Hollins. Free and open to the public.