Youth Workshop with A.D. Herzel: Identity Development through Writing and Art Making

In conjunction with Seeds from the East: The Korean Adoptee Portrait Project , artist A.D. Herzel welcomes young adults ages 12-22 to a workshop delving into concepts of self-discovery through art and writing. Herzel will guide participants through investigative processes to help understand and clarify questions of belonging and becoming, especially for youth in adoptive or foster families. Registration required: contact Kyra Schmidt at schmidtka@hollins.edu or 540/362-6496.