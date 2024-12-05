× Expand Courtesy of Jefferson Center

Direct from its Off-Broadway season, A Taste of Ireland - The Irish Music & Dance Sensation, presents its holiday spectacular, A Celtic Christmas. Prepare to be enchanted with some of the world’s finest Irish dancers and musicians bringing the spirit of Christmas to life, in a show that will make you laugh, cry, and sing into the night.

After captivating audiences across New York, A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland has entertained thousands around the globe and now returns to the U.S. this holiday season. Experience the magic as world-class performers blend melodic folk mash-ups, acapella tap battles, and heartwarming storytelling in one truly unforgettable performance.

Featuring former World Irish dance champions and stars from Lord of the Dance and Riverdance, A Celtic Christmas delivers a holiday spectacular packed with Irish wit, traditional tunes and heartfelt ballads, alongside all your favorite carols. The show’s exciting mix of electrifying rhythms and extraordinary talent promises an evening brimming with Irish charm and enthralling entertainment, all in one powerhouse event.

Immerse yourself in a traditional Celtic landscape and let the magic of an Irish Christmas transport you to a world filled with excitement and wonder, where vibrant music and dance embody the heartbeat of the festive season. With over one hundred and fifty 5-star Facebook reviews and over 50,000 followers, A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland promises 100% live singing and dancing as it bridges the gap

between energetic folk music, Irish dance, and modern tap styles. Don’t miss your chance to see this magical show as it tours the U.S. for a strictly limited season. Get your tickets now before they sell out.