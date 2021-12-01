Adapted by Philip Grecian; Based upon the motion picture A Christmas Story, copyright 1983 Turner Entertainment Co., distributed by Warner Bros., written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown, Bob Clark, and In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash by Jean Shepherd.

Comedy, Family | December 1 – December 19

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! A Christmas Story returns to the Trinkle MainStage for the 2021 holiday season. This play is a witty adaptation of the classic movie we all know and love. All 9-year-old Ralphie Parker wants for Christmas is one thing: a genuine Red Ryder BB gun. But mother, teacher, and even the Santa Claus at Higbee’s Department Store tell him the same thing: “You’ll shoot your eye out, kid.” Follow Ralphie’s quest for the gift of his dreams, all while enjoying some favorite elements from the movie: Scut Farkas, the school bully, the Bumpus hounds and the turkey, Flick’s tongue on the lamppost, and the Old Man’s leg lamp. Don’t miss this sensational holiday hit!

Location of actual seats are subject to change due to COVID-19 social distancing protocols. Parties will be seated together. Please contact us if you have any questions or concerns about this policy.

Additional performance scheduled for Tuesday, December 21st at 7:30pm.