Roanoke Valley Children's Choir presents: "A Little Spring Music"

Spring into the season of hope with the music of the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir!

Come hear young singers ages 6-18 present a beautiful mix of positive and hopeful songs, spanning different genres and languages, all coming together in one spectacular concert. Featuring classical melodies, fun popular songs, newly designed choral choreography ranging from African-inspired dance to colorful ribbon streamers, familiar favorites like “Over the Rainbow”, and a “Grease” Broadway Medley!

The RVCC concerts are known for their artistic performances, variety of repertoire, purity in tone, and high level of professionalism. Concert attendees will be surrounded by 130 pre-professional young choristers who have been working diligently learning all the musical details to prepare for this exciting performance. Come and hear this nationally recognized choir as they celebrate the joy of singing with our community!

When & Where

The Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir, under the direction of Kimberly Ruse Davidson, will be presenting its 38th Annual Spring Concert, “A Little Spring Music”, Saturday, April 26th, 2025, with concerts at 1:30 PM and 4:00 PM at Cave Spring Baptist Church, 4873 Brambleton Ave in Roanoke. The 4:00 PM concert will have senior recognitions and awards. The doors will open 30 minutes prior to the performance.

About The Concert

Get ready for an unforgettable afternoon of beautiful, joyful, and inspiring music as the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir takes the stage for their 38th Annual Spring Concert!

This year’s performance will open with our beloved tradition of “Come and Sing,” featuring all 130 of our combined choristers singing together. For over 20 years we have opened the Spring concert with this inspiring message, “we are friends forever when we sing together”.

The program features an eclectic mix of classical music, multicultural pieces, popular songs, Broadway, movie themes, hymns, gospel, patriotic, and a cappella harmonies. The concert also features songs in several languages; including French, Latin, German, Spanish, Zulu, and English, celebrating diverse musical traditions from around the world.

At the 1:30 PM concert, our youngest “Little Singers” choir (ages 4-6) will charm the audience with two playful songs all about animals at the zoo, dressed up as their favorite animals! We love introducing our youngest singers to music in a way that they can have so much fun with. Get ready for a cuteness overload!

Our Elementary choirs will be connected by rainbows, inspiring everyone to follow your dreams, with the “A Choir” singing Over the Rainbow and the “B Choir” singing Rainbow Connection. And our Youth “B+” Choir is doing a fantastic job learning and developing their musical skills preparing for their own performance of both classical and gospel style music.

A favorite highlight of the show is the performance by the RVCC Concert Choir! These advanced High School singers will be performing challenging and diverse repertoire with rich 4-part harmonies and beautiful tone, also adding in rhythmic choreography on “Las Amarillas” and an African-inspired dance to a new style of song, “Never Too Late” from the 2019 Lion King movie.

Together all the combined choirs will be singing the fun and popular song, “Best Day of My Life”, featuring new choreography with colorful ribbon streamers. Another standout moment of the concert will be our Broadway medley from Grease! The choir will be singing several songs from the movie featuring theatrical stage choreography, special costumes, and dancing! Many thanks to theater professional, Kevin Jones, for designing and teaching the stage choreography to our singers.

Adding to the magic, the full choir will be accompanied by talented musicians: A string quartet with members from the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, Julee Hickox playing flute, and accompanist Carla Crouse on piano.

Join us for an inspiring afternoon of music that promises to be moving, joyful, inspiring, and unforgettable. We can’t wait to share this musical celebration with you!

Tickets

Adult (age 13 and up): $23

(age 13 and up): $23 Children (age 12 and under): $10

(age 12 and under): $10 childrenschoir.com/tickets or tickettailor.com/events/roanokevalleychildrenschoir/1612217

**All tickets are general admission, and not specifically assigned seats