A Magical Cirque Christmas

Berglund Performing Arts Theatre 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Embrace the holiday spirit with A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS, a variety show full of nostalgia, charm, and awe-inspiring performances for all ages. Get ready to be dazzled, enchanted, and filled with holiday cheer as you witness the incredible talents of world-class entertainers performing to your favorite holiday music. Celebrate the magic of the season with the entire family at A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS.

Ticket Prices: $73, $53, $33

Parking: $10.00

Show Start time: 7:30pm, Doors At: 6:30pm

Info

Concerts & Live Music
540-853-2510
