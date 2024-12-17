× Expand Berglund Center

Embrace the holiday spirit with A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS, a variety show full of nostalgia, charm, and awe-inspiring performances for all ages. Get ready to be dazzled, enchanted, and filled with holiday cheer as you witness the incredible talents of world-class entertainers performing to your favorite holiday music. Celebrate the magic of the season with the entire family at A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS.

Ticket Prices: $73, $53, $33

Parking: $10.00

Show Start time: 7:30pm, Doors At: 6:30pm