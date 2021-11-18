A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS has quickly become a special family holiday tradition and although we were heartbroken to not be able to spend the holidays with our amazing fans in 2020, we are thrilled to be returning to stages around the country with A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS in 2021,” says producer Lee Marshall, MagicSpace Entertainment. “After the last year we’ve all gone through, our amazingly talented cast is very much looking forward to delighting audiences and bringing back the magic of the holidays.”