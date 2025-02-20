"A Monster Calls"

Thursday, February 20 through Saturday, February 22 at 7:30pm in Olin Theater

Directed by Danielle Barre

One night, 13-year-old Conor is woken by an ancient monster at his window. The monster has come walking and tells Conor stories from when he walked before. And when it’s finished, Conor must tell his own story and face his deepest fears.

Content advisory: this production contains depictions of bullying and harrowing reactions to grief/death.

FREE tickets for all Roanoke College students, faculty, and staff. Tickets are $10 for general admission, or $5 for seniors/students. Tickets are available by calling 540-375-2333 or by emailing boxoffice@roanoke.edu.