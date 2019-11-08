"A Night of Percussion": Virginia Tech Percussion and Friends School of Performing Arts

The award-winning Virginia Tech Percussion Ensemble, directed by Annie Stevens, continues its tradition of an exciting night of percussion. The evening will include selections composed for a variety of percussion instruments, from marimbas, vibraphones, and xylophones to large drums and even instruments created for this occasion! The ensemble will feature professional soloists throughout the concert, including guest director Brant Blackard, who among other accolades was the winner of the 2014 Great Plains Marimba Competition. The talented students of the Kipps Elementary 3 O’Clock Band, under the direction of Glen Chilcote, will open the concert.