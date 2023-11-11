A Night with Wrabel

× Expand Jefferson Center

Wrabel has made a career out of connection. Be it A-level artists with the brilliant songs he has penned (Kesha, Meghan Trainor, P!nk, etc) or directly with fans through his heart-on-his-sleeve vulnerability, singer-songwriter Wrabel’s impact is something massive felt by both industry peers and listening audiences alike.

“My grandma would send me screenshots of my YouTube comments,” he says. “She was like, ‘People are having full therapy in the comments section.’” He pauses to take that in. “I still have a hard time saying they’re ‘fans,’ because it’s not like I’m over here and they’re over there. I'm talking to them all the time. They just so happen to like something I do.”

Wrabel has become synonymous with crafting relatable, all-too-human themes that we’ve heard in previous hits like the love-ache of 2017’s “11 blocks,” 2019’s culturally reverberating LGBTQ+ anthem “The Village” (which recently reached 100 million streams on Spotify) and 2020’s “Hurts like Hell,” which he debuted on the TODAY show. In 2021, he released his transcendent full-length debut, “these words are all for you”. Billboard rhapsodized, “Wrabel does it all with the kind of authorship that just makes you want to dive even deeper into his complex, beautifully rendered story.”

His 2023 project, “a journey through our shared emotions”, will be released in parts -- think chapters of a diary -- culminating in a full album later this year. The journey started earlier this year with “chapter of me”, an EP comprised of songs written to himself, for himself, and continues with the release of “chapter of you” on August 25th. Based on a true story, his second full length album, will bring both EPs together along with new music on November 17, 2023.

https://wrabelmusic.com/

$20 General Admission