A Panel Discussion on Refugee Crises: Past and Present with an International Response

Panel members from area universities come together to discuss viewpoints related to refugees, including the historic response to refugees, the current crisis on the plight of refugees and the history of armed conflict and famine that produces displacement. An audience question and answer session will follow the panel discussion.

This event is sponsored by Roanoke College Community Programs, the College's Department of International Relations, and the Roanoke Refugee Partnership, a nonprofit organization that serves refugee families in the Roanoke Valley.

The public also will learn about the volunteer and donation opportunities with the partnership.