A Performance by E. Patrick Johnson

A Performance by Dr. E. Patrick Johnson: "Put A Little Honey in My Sweet Tea"

This dramatic reading is based on the oral histories collected in Johnson's groundbreaking books, Sweet Tea: Black Gay Men of the South--An Oral History and Black. Queer. Southern. Women.: An Oral History. The narratives are from Black gay men and same-sex-loving women who were born, reared, and continue to reside in the South and range in age from 18 to 93. This performance covers the following topics: coming of age in the South, gender performance, religion, sex, love stories, and coming out.

There will also be an Opening Act curated by Soul Sessions Roanoke!

Sponsored by The Public History Program at Roanoke College with support from the History Department, the Office of Multicultural Affairs, Student Health and Counseling Services, and The QTPOC Project: Representation Matters. Generous funding provided by the Donald L. Jordan Endowment for the Humanities, and from an anonymous donor.