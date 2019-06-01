A Peter Rabbit Tale: A Children’s Musical

Book by Sarah Brandt, Music and Lyrics by Neal Richardson

Comedy, Family, Musical, Young Audiences | June 1 – June 29

Beatrix Potter’s classic story A Peter Rabbit Tale comes to life in this spirited children’s musical, touring the Roanoke Valley this summer. Peter Rabbit has begun to believe that being a rabbit isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. His mother is always making him do chores and he’s had enough of his goody two-shoes twin sisters: Flopsy and Mopsy. After being picked on for the last time, Peter decides to run away from home. When he encounters difficulties living with feisty squirrels and sewing mice, he discovers that home might not be too bad after all. MMT will perform this show around the region at schools, libraries, parks and neighborhood venues to delight families.

Admission is free and, MMT will distribute free books to student audience members, as part of our initiative connecting theatre to literacy.