A screening of the documentary Amanda Knox

This Netflix documentary details the many reasons why this international case entranced the world. Amanda Knox does an admirable job of detailing the crucial facts of this complex case and illuminates how being wrongfully convicted of murder could happen to anyone.

Amanda Knox will not be present at the screening; however will speak the following evening

Truth Matters: A Conversation with Amanda Knox: Jan. 24th at 7:30pm (same location)

Amanda Knox, a college student from Seattle, was studying in Italy when her roommate was brutally murdered. Knox spent the next four years in prison for a crime she did not commit. In Truth Matters, Knox will describe what it's like to be publicly vilified and wrongfully convicted, and what she's learned about truth-seeking in the process. Her story raises important issues not only about her own case, but about the larger question of wrongful convictions both abroad and in the American legal system.

Amanda Knox's book, Waiting to Be Heard, will be available for purchase and autograph after her talk. The book will sell for $10.