A Taste of Thai: POP UP Dinner

to Google Calendar - A Taste of Thai: POP UP Dinner - 2020-05-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Taste of Thai: POP UP Dinner - 2020-05-16 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Taste of Thai: POP UP Dinner - 2020-05-16 18:00:00 iCalendar - A Taste of Thai: POP UP Dinner - 2020-05-16 18:00:00

Chantilly Farm 2697 Franklin Pike SE , Floyd, Virginia 24091

Be transported for the evening and treat yourself to a unique dining experience at Chantilly Farm in Floyd, Virginia.

A Taste of Thai POP UP DINNER will offer a beautiful, delicious, and health conscious Thai Meal created by chef Ashleigh Ward, followed by belly-dance & modern dance performances. Guests will be seated community style, or have the option to purchase a private table for 8.

Info

Chantilly Farm 2697 Franklin Pike SE , Floyd, Virginia 24091 View Map
540-808-4984
to Google Calendar - A Taste of Thai: POP UP Dinner - 2020-05-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Taste of Thai: POP UP Dinner - 2020-05-16 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Taste of Thai: POP UP Dinner - 2020-05-16 18:00:00 iCalendar - A Taste of Thai: POP UP Dinner - 2020-05-16 18:00:00