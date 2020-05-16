A Taste of Thai: POP UP Dinner
Chantilly Farm 2697 Franklin Pike SE , Floyd, Virginia 24091
Be transported for the evening and treat yourself to a unique dining experience at Chantilly Farm in Floyd, Virginia.
A Taste of Thai POP UP DINNER will offer a beautiful, delicious, and health conscious Thai Meal created by chef Ashleigh Ward, followed by belly-dance & modern dance performances. Guests will be seated community style, or have the option to purchase a private table for 8.
Info
