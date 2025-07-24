AARON LEWIS AND THE STATELINERS: American As It Gets Tour

Thursday, July 24, 2025 @ 7:00 p.m. | Doors open @ 5:30 p.m.

A Vermont-born powerhouse, Lewis first found success with Staind – the 2000s-era hard rockers who injected meditative muscle into an era better known for mindless aggression. But while that band is still very much alive, it was never enough to satisfy Lewis’ creative drive. Embracing his roots to earn a rare second round of success, a series of solo Country projects have led to two No. 1 Billboard Country Album debuts – TOWN LINE (2011) and SINNER (2016) – plus a PLATINUM collab with heroes George Jones and Charlie Daniels (“Country Boy”), and a GOLD-certified Billboard No. 1 with “Am I The Only One” in 2021. Lewis’ 2022 solo album followed suit, with FRAYED AT BOTH ENDS emerging as the best-selling Country album in America but he never wrote songs for the stats. No matter the sonic setting, Lewis writes and sings to get his truth out and his latest album THE HILL (2024) is no different.

TICKETS: $35.00 | $49.00 | $69.00 | $89.00 | $129.00

PREFERRED PARKING: $10.00

