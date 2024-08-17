× Expand Dr. Pepper Park AARON LEWIS 1200 x 900 (FACEBOOK / INSTAGRAM SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT) - 1 Aaron Lewis at Dr Pepper Park

Northwest Ace Summer Concert Series featuring Aaron Lewis: The American Patriot Tour

All shows are 🌧 rain or 🌞 shine!

Gates open at 6:00PM.

🎟 Will call is located at the entrance to the right of the box office.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Kids 3 and under are free in general admission areas!

🚫 No re-entry.

💲 Credit cards and cash are accepted at the gate. Some vendors may only accept cash.

🚗 Concert Parking Instructions: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle. It is a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

🪑 SEATING: You are welcome to bring your own chair OR you can rent one from us for $5 at concessions.

🍗 Food: Various food options will be available from local food vendors. Please see the Facebook Event for more details. We will have Pepsi products (including Dr Pepper, of course!) and water, as well as beer, wine, and hard seltzers available for purchase.

🚫 Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted.

🐶 Dogs are ALWAYS welcome at Dr Pepper Park on a leash.

Aaron Lewis, the Vermont-born powerhouse first found success with Staind – the 2000s-era hard rockers who injected meditative muscle into an era better known for mindless aggression. But while that band is still very much alive, it was never enough to satisfy Lewis’ creative drive. Embracing his roots to earn a rare second round of success, a series of solo Country projects have led to two No. 1 Billboard Country Album debuts – TOWN LINE (2011) and SINNER (2016) – plus a PLATINUM collab with heroes George Jones and Charlie Daniels (“Country Boy”), and a GOLD-certified Billboard No. 1 with “Am I The Only One” in 2021. Lewis’ 2022 solo album followed suit, with FRAYED AT BOTH ENDS emerging as the best-selling Country album in America, but he never wrote songs for the stats. No matter the sonic setting, Lewis writes and sings to get his truth out and his upcoming album THE HILL is no different.

