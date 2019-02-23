Aaron Lewis - "State I'm In" Tour - Acoustic Songs & Stories w/ Ben Danaher

Grammy nominated and multi-platinum artist, Aaron Lewis is set to release his sophomore solo album later this year on Big Machine Label Group’s DOT Records.

Aaron made his country debut in 2011 with certified gold single “Country Boy” followed by the release of his first full length solo album, The Road. “Country Boy” featured Charlie Daniels on fiddle and a booming verse from George Jones as well as Chris Young striking a balance between classic and modern country.

Lewis’ introspective, personal and relatable lyrics are proof that country music is about lifestyle and values, not necessarily where you were raised. And as Country Weekly exclaims “…make no mistake, he is a truck-drivin’, gun-totin’ country boy.” Lewis attributes country as something that has always inspired him. Growing up in rural Vermont the singer/songwriter spent summers with his WWII veteran grandfather hunting and fishing. During that time, he developed a love for the land, the woods, and the simple life, which still permeates everything he does.

And there was one specific soundtrack to those times. “I was raised on Country music," Lewis says. "My grandfather listened to Merle Haggard, Hank Williams, Hank Jr., and all of the greats."

And those influences are evident on stage in his new songs.

Ben Danaher

“You can hurt and still feel lucky,” Ben Danaher sings on the title track of his deeply personal debut album, ‘Still Feel Lucky.’ Coming from any other songwriter, it might sound like a simple platitude, but in Danaher’s hands, it’s something far more profound, a moment of true enlightenment in the face of unimaginable tragedy. Years of pain are wrapped up in his delivery, but still he commits to the hope and the beauty inherent in the darkness. It’s a monumental task, but one the Huffman, Texas native handles with a tenacious grace on an album that, despite being born in the fires of struggle and loss, manages to forge its own path toward peace, growth, and even...