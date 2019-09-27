Abbey Road LIVE! - 50th Anniversary of Abbey Road

Abbey Road LIVE! fans are familiar with the band's stunning, high-energy performances of Beatles classics. Tonight, the four lads from Athens GA return to Rocky Mount with "Sgt Pepper's Mystery Tour", a rare big-band show featuring live horns and strings orchestration. The additional instrumentation will allow Abbey Road LIVE! to tackle some the more complex and elaborate Beatles compositions, such as Penny Lane , Strawberry Fields Forever , Yesterday, and Eleanor Rigby. The show will feature two sets of your Beatles favorites!

The Beatles played their last public concert in 1966, leaving half a career's worth of material that was never performed live. Here is your chance to see these masterpieces come to life, complete with violins, cello, trumpet, clarinet, sitar and more.

A splendid time is guaranteed for all!