Abbey Road LIVE! - Sgt. Pepper's Mystery Tour
Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151
"It was FIFTY years ago today Sgt. Pepper taught the band to play..."
Abbey Road LIVE! fans are familiar with the band's stunning, high-energy performances of Beatles classics. Tonight, the four lads from Athens GA return to Rocky Mount with "Sgt Pepper's Mystery Tour", a rare big-band show featuring live horns and strings orchestration. The additional instrumentation will allow Abbey Road LIVE! to tackle some the more complex and elaborate Beatles compositions, such as Penny Lane , Strawberry Fields Forever , Yesterday, and Eleanor Rigby. The show will feature two sets of your Beatles favorites!
The Beatles played their last public concert in 1966, leaving half a career's worth of material that was never performed live. Here is your chance to see these masterpieces come to life, complete with violins, cello, trumpet, clarinet, sitar and more.
A splendid time is guaranteed for all!