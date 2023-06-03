Abby Bryant & The Echoes: 5PTS Outdoors at The Dog Bowl

× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

GATES 5:00p | SHOW 5:45p

5PTS Outdoors presents our Dog Bowl at Black Dog Salvage summer series. June 3 brings sweet southern rock & soul from Abby Bryant & The Echoes. Presented by Ridge View Bank and Better Sofas.

A music minister’s daughter turned fierce frontwoman, Abby Bryant has cemented her presence as a standout in Americana and soul with her band’s debut album Not Your Little Girl. The 13-track LP features Bryant’s raw vocal talent supported by the confident and dynamic backing group The Echoes and establishes a strong foundation for the band in the world of vintage-inspired Americana and soul rock.

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.

Return Policy & Frequently Asked Questions